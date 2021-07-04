Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,566 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of Perficient worth $16,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRFT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $300,562,000 after acquiring an additional 180,418 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $6,166,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $82.50. 163,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,193. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $32.42 and a one year high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.50.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $169.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. As a group, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.