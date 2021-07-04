Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $18.11 Million Holdings in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $18,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Get PRA Health Sciences alerts:

PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,041. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.35. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $175.95. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $933.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

PRAH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lowered PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Bonello sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total transaction of $341,544.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,653.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Colin Shannon sold 143,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $24,117,894.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,311,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,396 shares of company stock valued at $104,412,847 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

Featured Article: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH).

Receive News & Ratings for PRA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.