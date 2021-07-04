Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $22.41 Million Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,699 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $22,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.31.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $95.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 754,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,105. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $30.34 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business had revenue of $337.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

