Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 946,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 1.10% of Evolent Health worth $19,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,262,000 after acquiring an additional 151,691 shares during the period. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,218. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.02. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.41.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $215.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,700 shares of company stock worth $1,754,650. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.