Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 22,536 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,536 shares during the period. Gibraltar Industries makes up about 0.5% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $24,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 202.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 634.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In other news, Director Linda Kristine Myers purchased 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.71 per share, for a total transaction of $74,757.02. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,610.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $77.00. The stock had a trading volume of 103,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,297. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.08. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.82 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.94.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.75 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Infrastructure Products.

