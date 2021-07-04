Kepler Capital Markets Downgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Hold

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) was downgraded by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 10.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on RACE. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.33.

RACE traded up $3.23 on Friday, hitting $206.79. The company had a trading volume of 233,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.59. Ferrari has a 1-year low of $173.20 and a 1-year high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 35.60% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari by 44.8% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $151,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferrari in the first quarter worth $230,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Ferrari by 55.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 29,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ferrari by 95.2% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

