Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 1,191.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,391 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS opened at $40.99 on Friday. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.58. The stock has a market cap of $955.07 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 2.55.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KROS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 27,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,630,960.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,120 shares of company stock valued at $5,881,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.