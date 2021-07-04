Khozema Shipchandler Sells 6,056 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80.

On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75.

On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.40.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

