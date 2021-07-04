Khozema Shipchandler Sells 6,056 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.
- On Monday, May 17th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,445 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.64, for a total value of $1,028,814.80.
- On Friday, May 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.99, for a total value of $1,019,067.75.
- On Monday, April 5th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,297 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $460,435.00.
Shares of Twilio stock opened at $388.68 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.32 and a twelve month high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $341.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 8.6% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,460 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 159.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,530,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,031,000 after purchasing an additional 939,568 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth about $3,135,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Twilio in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $438.77.
About Twilio
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
