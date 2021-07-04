Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.30. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 99.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KIM. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.32.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.89. 4,630,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,927,145. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.12%.

In other news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

