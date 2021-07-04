King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 1,903 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,926,626 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 3.7% of King Luther Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $690,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after buying an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $277.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $254.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $278.00.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.75% and a net margin of 35.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.83.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.