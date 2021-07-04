Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Kingfisher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DNB Markets assumed coverage on Kingfisher in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $10.12 on Friday. Kingfisher has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.2298 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Kingfisher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, and internationally. The company also offers property investment, finance, digital, sourcing, and IT services. It operates approximately 1,380 stores in eight countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico DÃ©pÃ´t, Screwfix, TradePoint, and Koctas brands.

