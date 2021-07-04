Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,610,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,560 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $63,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,588,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth $5,135,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 282,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after purchasing an additional 98,342 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at about $2,494,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $31.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

