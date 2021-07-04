Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd trimmed its position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 92.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,643 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 26.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kingsoft Cloud stock traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.55. 2,931,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,199. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 1.74.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

