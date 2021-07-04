Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) Short Interest Update

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 35.2% from the May 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 848,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

KTRA stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,705. The firm has a market cap of $62.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.51. Kintara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $3.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67.

Get Kintara Therapeutics alerts:

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kintara Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 144.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kintara Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $264,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Kintara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday.

Kintara Therapeutics Company Profile

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Kintara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kintara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.