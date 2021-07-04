Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of KIGRY stock opened at $26.99 on Friday. Kion Group has a 12-month low of $15.83 and a 12-month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kion Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

