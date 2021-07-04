Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Short Interest Update

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a drop of 24.4% from the May 31st total of 3,110,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

KL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

Shares of KL traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,003,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,300. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.15. Kirkland Lake Gold has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $57.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.04). Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 30.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s payout ratio is presently 9.09%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

