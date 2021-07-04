Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.80.

KRG opened at $21.70 on Friday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.02, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Research analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.