Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) Short Interest Update

Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KOTMY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of KOTMY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.25. 5,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,479. Koito Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $38.87 and a 52 week high of $77.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.63.
Koito Manufacturing Company Profile
