Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Stock Holdings Increased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) by 249.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 939,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Korea Electric Power worth $13,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $132,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEP opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.11. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.98.

KEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Nomura cut Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

