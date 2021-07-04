Krane Funds Advisors LLC Has $592,000 Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 901.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,645 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,485 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFY. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Infosys by 1,210.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INFY opened at $21.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

