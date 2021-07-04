Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 3,018 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 162.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Norges Bank bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after buying an additional 2,230,186 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $93,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

NYSE:PNC opened at $192.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $81.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

