Krane Funds Advisors LLC Sells 1,186 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 17.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lindsay by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Shares of Lindsay stock opened at $165.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a 12 month low of $89.24 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

About Lindsay

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.