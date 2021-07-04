Krane Funds Advisors LLC Takes $911,000 Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCPC. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Balchem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $131.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.58. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $89.68 and a twelve month high of $134.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.81.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $185.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.59 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Balchem’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

