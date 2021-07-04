Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

KHNGY opened at $69.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Kuehne + Nagel International has a twelve month low of $32.91 and a twelve month high of $71.44.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 39.16%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.588 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Friday, March 26th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, customs clearance, and contract logistics services, as well as overland transportation and contract logistics services.

