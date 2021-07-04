Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Position Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LANC opened at $194.00 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $151.42 and a twelve month high of $198.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $190.18.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LANC. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

