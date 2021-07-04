Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 48.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,699,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000.

NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $206.61 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $119.15 and a 1 year high of $213.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $205.64.

