Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PPL by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 342,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 78,682 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PPL by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,417 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPL by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 253,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upped their target price on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $28.25 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.74 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

