Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 871 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GS. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $374.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.83. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 44.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 14.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $351.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.91.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

