Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $357,000 Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COP shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE:COP opened at $62.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a PE ratio of -418.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.46.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

