Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Macy’s by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Macy’s by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 277,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Macy’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC grew its holdings in Macy’s by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $26,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on M. TheStreet raised shares of Macy’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $18.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.65, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

