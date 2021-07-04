Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 325,431 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 251.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 454,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325,431 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $50,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 8,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Shares of EMN opened at $116.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $67.68 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.42.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 5.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, CAO Scott V. King sold 12,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $1,586,088.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 8,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $1,011,989.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,461 shares of company stock worth $13,969,529 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.