Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,610,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 363,560 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $63,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 26.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KC opened at $31.55 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.10.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KC. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

