Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,975 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 36,694 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Xilinx worth $70,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $209,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Xilinx by 5,063.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 602,334 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after acquiring an additional 590,669 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Xilinx during the first quarter valued at $6,670,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its stake in Xilinx by 16.5% during the first quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 177,779 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $22,026,000 after buying an additional 23,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.46. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

