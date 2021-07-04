Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $42.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $42,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3,775.0% during the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of IJH opened at $270.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.74. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $172.25 and a one year high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

