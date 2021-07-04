Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $56,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,091,456,000 after purchasing an additional 206,246 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,751,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,401,000 after buying an additional 144,192 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,475,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,330,000 after acquiring an additional 35,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,142,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,115,000 after acquiring an additional 150,872 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,048.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBHT. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.43.

Shares of JBHT opened at $165.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $168.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.77 and a 12-month high of $183.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

