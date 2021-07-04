Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 36,694 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 565,975 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 36,694 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.23% of Xilinx worth $70,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Xilinx by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of XLNX opened at $144.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.05 and a 1-year high of $154.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.46.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.90 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

