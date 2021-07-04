Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 593,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 756,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593,964 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $42.24 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.