Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 593,964 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 44.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 756,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 593,964 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resource Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 289,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 116,335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

EEM stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.50. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

