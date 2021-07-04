LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LEGIF has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank raised shares of LEG Immobilien from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.00.

LEGIF opened at $147.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.08. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of $127.90 and a 12-month high of $151.00.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

