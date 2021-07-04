Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $116.43.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LDOS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $102.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,696. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.42. Leidos has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $884,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDOS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,941,000 after buying an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 6.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Leidos by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Leidos by 19.3% during the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.