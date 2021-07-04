Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the May 31st total of 31,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.0 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Leon’s Furniture from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LEFUF traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $19.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.98.

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels, and property management companies. In addition, it offers household furniture, electronics, and appliance repair services; and credit insurance products.

