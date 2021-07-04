Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 82.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.20.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $176.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.29. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1-year low of $125.33 and a 1-year high of $176.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.54). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

