Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $97,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,049,087.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total transaction of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 in the last 90 days. 9.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.36. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $29.07.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

