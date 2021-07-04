Liberum Capital Downgrades BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) to Sell

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BHP. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,140.50.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group stock opened at $72.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $46.90 and a twelve month high of $82.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in BHP Group by 158.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,911,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in BHP Group by 143.1% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.