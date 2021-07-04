Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $2.16 on Major Exchanges (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 4th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.36 million and approximately $383,545.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $2.16 or 0.00006111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.56 or 0.00410895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006784 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000562 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003493 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

