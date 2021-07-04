LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $112.92 Million

Equities analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will announce $112.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $112.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $113.60 million. LivePerson reported sales of $91.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year sales of $464.86 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $460.60 million to $468.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $572.88 million, with estimates ranging from $554.30 million to $583.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $107.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.40 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 23.15% and a negative return on equity of 36.51%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -44.71 and a beta of 1.13. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

In other LivePerson news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 1,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $111,810.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Lavan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $777,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

