Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 100.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in L. First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Loews by 375.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Loews by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. 57.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $54.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,374.75 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.35 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 6.03% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th.

In related news, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

