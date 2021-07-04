LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, an increase of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 519,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,909,825.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,628 shares of company stock worth $19,425,872. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. SSI Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 241.6% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.28.

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 655,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,240. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.22. LPL Financial has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

