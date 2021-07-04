LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Declares $0.19 Monthly Dividend

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 144.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $38.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a current ratio of 10.86. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $32.01 and a twelve month high of $44.73.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.34). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 29.51%. On average, research analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LTC. Capital One Financial cut LTC Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

