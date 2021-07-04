Lynne Saint Acquires 6,659 Shares of Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) Stock

Nufarm Limited (ASX:NUF) insider Lynne Saint acquired 6,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$4.68 ($3.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,164.12 ($22,260.09).

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.28.

Nufarm Company Profile

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

